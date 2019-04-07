RR vs KKR Preview, IPL 2019, Match 21 in Jaipur: Will Rajasthan continue winning at home?
RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2019: Catch all the action from Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
18:49 hrs IST
-
18:41 hrs IST
-
18:35 hrs IST
-
18:28 hrs IST
-
18:06 hrs IST
Preview: High on confidence after their maiden victory, Rajasthan Royals will look to carry the momentum by exploiting familiar conditions when they host a rampaging Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in Jaipur on Sunday. The visitors will also be brimming with confidence with their batsmen Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill in top form. Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Jaidev Unadkat and Ben Stokes have leaked runs in the death overs. They will have to rethink their strategy after Russell’s sensational display of power hitting (48 off 13 balls) against Royal Challengers Bangalore. ((Full Scorecard))
Follow RR vs KKR live updates below -
Sayan: Kuldeep Yadav will trouble Jos Buttler
Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t performed well in this IPL so far and therefore he would certainly like to come to the party in this match. If Buttler gets going once again, Kuldeep could be the one who restricts his innings.
Rohan: Jos Buttler is back in form
If Kolkata Knight Riders have Andre Russell, the Rajasthan Royals have Jos Buttler in their camp. Buttler played an excellent innings of 59 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore and he can surely take on the Kolkata bowling attack.
Sayan: Andre Russell can take on any bowler
The Rajasthan Royals may have won against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but whoever they bring on to bowl when Andre Russell is at the crease, the West Indian will have no issues whatsoever. Russell has performed in each of his matches in IPL 2019 with scores of 49*, 48, 62 and 48*.
Rohan: Rajasthan are on a high
The Rajasthan Royals are on a high after clinching their first points of the tournament on Tuesday. The leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal bowled brilliantly to dismiss Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer. He could get the better of Andre Russell in this match against KKR.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of match 21 of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Rajasthan Royals will be looking to build on their momentum after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match, while the Kolkata Knight Riders would hope that Andre Russell is not single-handedly winning them matches. My name is Rohan Pathak and I think that Rajasthan Royals will triumph against Kolkata while my colleague Sayan Ghosh is sure that Andre Russell will be the key factor once again.