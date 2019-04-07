RR vs KKR Preview, IPL 2019, Match 21 in Jaipur: Will Rajasthan continue winning at home?

Preview: High on confidence after their maiden victory, Rajasthan Royals will look to carry the momentum by exploiting familiar conditions when they host a rampaging Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in Jaipur on Sunday. The visitors will also be brimming with confidence with their batsmen Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill in top form. Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Jaidev Unadkat and Ben Stokes have leaked runs in the death overs. They will have to rethink their strategy after Russell’s sensational display of power hitting (48 off 13 balls) against Royal Challengers Bangalore. ((Full Scorecard))

Follow RR vs KKR live updates below -

18:49 hrs IST Sayan: Kuldeep Yadav will trouble Jos Buttler Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t performed well in this IPL so far and therefore he would certainly like to come to the party in this match. If Buttler gets going once again, Kuldeep could be the one who restricts his innings.





18:41 hrs IST Rohan: Jos Buttler is back in form If Kolkata Knight Riders have Andre Russell, the Rajasthan Royals have Jos Buttler in their camp. Buttler played an excellent innings of 59 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore and he can surely take on the Kolkata bowling attack.





18:35 hrs IST Sayan: Andre Russell can take on any bowler The Rajasthan Royals may have won against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but whoever they bring on to bowl when Andre Russell is at the crease, the West Indian will have no issues whatsoever. Russell has performed in each of his matches in IPL 2019 with scores of 49*, 48, 62 and 48*.





18:28 hrs IST Rohan: Rajasthan are on a high The Rajasthan Royals are on a high after clinching their first points of the tournament on Tuesday. The leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal bowled brilliantly to dismiss Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer. He could get the better of Andre Russell in this match against KKR.



