KKR Predicted 11 Team: Today IPL match Rajasthan Royals vs KKR 2019

Will Rajasthan Royals be able to stop Andre Russell? The big Jamaican has single-handedly kept Kolkata Knight Riders afloat this season, but now other players in the side have to step up and give a better account of themselves.

“Those kind of knocks, you don’t talk much. We trust him as a player. It’s important to give him an atmosphere where he’s happy and he just keeps performing. Yeah, it was hard to play strokes against spinners with the ball gripping but was easier against the fast bowlers. I think as much as well he batted, it’s time we all started to bowl better and help the batters. It was nice to see Lynny bat like that and take responsibility,” said Karthik in the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals’ predicted XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

There are concerns for Dinesh Karthik as far as the form of his young pacing attack is concerned, but he is a skipper who believes in giving a longer rope to his younger crop. He now needs to figure out the best possible use of Nitish Rana, the bowler. The playing area at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is bigger than Chinnaswamy which should suit the bowlers.

Prasidh Krishna, who has looked sharp in phases, has to be more consistent now and give his captains wicket up front with the new ball.

Lockie Ferguson could be benched for this march and Harry Gurney, who has made quite a name for himself as a T20 specialist, could get a game instead. Also, Karthik would be attempted at this left-arm option against the right-handers of Rajasthan Royals.

Predicted XI:Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 13:26 IST