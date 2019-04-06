IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan hails Andre Russell in Baahubali style

The game was almost done and dusted when Kolkata Knight Riders needed 53 runs from 18 balls. But, Andre Russell took charge and powered his way to a 13-ball 48-run innings. KKR clinched a five-wicket victory with five balls to spare in Bengaluru on Friday. KKR’s co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hailed Russell through a unique style.

Well played boys @KKRiders @lynny50 @NitishRana_27 @robbieuthappa . Each one in the team did so well but you all will agree all words of praise r worth less than this picture... pic.twitter.com/bak2zQ9NqD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2019

When Kolkata had pulled off an unbelievable victory, the Bollywood star was quick to call for Wine for the ‘Muscle Man’.

And you guys in the Dugout who said game/set/& match......u may know your cricket but you don’t know @Russell12A !!! WOW u CHAMPION. This calls for Wine my MuscleMan! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2019

Earlier, opener Chris Lynn has called Andre Russell the “billion dollar man” for Kolkata Knight Riders, overwhelmed by the Jamaican’s explosive hitting in the IPL.

“We keep putting him (Russell) in tough situations and he keeps lifting his game. He is just too good. 215 was probably par on that wicket,” Lynn said after the game.

“Both teams gave opportunities. We dropped Kohli and ABD and RCB also dropped a couple of chances. We had luck on our side. Change of fortune for us. It is unbelievable and entertaining for us. He (Russell) keeps doing it. He is a billion dollar man for KKR,” Lynn added.

Russell’s brutal hitting came after Virat Kohli (84 off 49) and AB de Villiers (63 off 32) recreated their “magic” with a delightful 108-run stand to take RCB to 205 for three.

KKR were kept alive in the chase through opener Chris Lynn (43 off 31), Robbie Uthappa (33 off 25) and Nitish Rana (37 off 23) before Russell single-handedly got the job done in the death overs.

(With inputs from agencies)

