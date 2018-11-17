IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly suggests Delhi Daredevils to pick Joe Root for next season

Joe Root was at his elegant best as the England skipper scored a brilliant century to put his team in a commanding position in the second Test against Sri Lanka and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was so impressed by Root’s performance that he even suggested Delhi Daredevils to pick him for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

After overcoming a scratchy start, Root blossomed to make 124 from 146 deliveries on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka, helping England reach 324-9 before heavy rain cut short the final session on Day 3.

“What a performance from Joe root and England on that surface ..one of the best test hundreds one will see on a pitch which is turning square .. @root66 @ParthJindal11 @ECB_cricket,” Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

A lot of fans were taken aback when he tagged Parth Jindal in the tweet but some of them quickly pointed out that he is a part owner of the IPL franchise.

Daredevils went for a complete overhaul as they released veteran Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Naman Ojha ahead of the new season.

However, they did acquire the services of India opener Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad who was swapped for three players namely Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Vijay Shankar.

