IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly takes guard, winds clock back with cuts, drives - Watch

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who is currently with Delhi Capitals as the mentor of the side, decided to wind the clock back as he took part in one of the practice sessions with the bat.

Delhi Capitals posted the video on their official social media accounts. The video was captioned, “So...@SGanguly99 decided to turn back the clock, RT if the 90s kid in you still cherishes those drives and cuts”.

So...@SGanguly99 decided to turn back the ⏰



RT if the 90s kid in you still cherishes those drives and cuts. #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/dfOq6hOytD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 28, 2019

Ganguly was involved in one of the fielding sessions as he took guard and played a couple of cut strokes and then leaned into his traditional drives through covers.

For Delhi, this season started promisingly with a win against the Mumbai Indians, but they stumbled against the Chennai Super Kings. It is a young side and under the guidance of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly they have the credentials to qualify for the top 4 spot.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘Mankad’ on Jos Buttler not in spirit of game, says MCC

Speaking about working together, Ponting has confessed that he gets along very well with the former Indian captain and they want to help Delhi Capitals clinch their first title this season.

“Sourav and I have always got along just fine. We have great respect for one another,” Ponting was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

“We’ve actually interacted a lot since we’ve been retired. We’ve been on cricket committees together and spent a bit of time talking. He will be an advisor. He might not have anything to do with us on game day but he will be around the team, around meetings. I’m very, very open to that.”

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:51 IST