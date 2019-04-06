IPL 2019, SRH vs MI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in the second header on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mumbai Indians will be wearing a confident look after beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter while Sunrisers will be looking to continue to winning run.

With the Uppal wicket likely to be a sporting one, it will definitely be a battle of equals on Saturday as SRH and MI both look to bag two points from the game. Lasith Malinga will soon be back to play for Mumbai Indians after he flew back home to feature in a domestic one-day tournament.

Where is the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians being played?

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played in Chennai.

What time does the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

