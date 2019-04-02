IPL 2019: Steve Smith has an interesting suggestion for Rajasthan Royals - Watch

Steve Smith believes that Rajasthan Royals should give him a chance to show off his bowling skills during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In a video posted by the franchise on their Twitter handle, Smith sent out a message to skipper Ajinkya Rahane, which said, “Give Boom Boom a bowl”.

When asked to explain his message, Smith said that he was wants Rahane to give him an opportunity to bowl so that he could mimic Shahid Afridi. Smith had earlier said that he was trying to bowl like the Pakistan all-rounder.

“I’ve sort of changed a few things up [in my bowling],” he said. “I’m trying to model my action on Shahid Afridi, pushing it through and try to bowl fast into the wicket. He [Afridi] has been a terrific leg-spinner. I can’t get the momentum into the ball [with my usual action] as I’m growing older. Hopefully I don’t have to bowl too much!”

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the only two teams yet to win a game in the 2019 IPL, will be desperate to outdo each other in a clash of strugglers at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

In the all three previous matches, Rajasthan Royals were in a good position but could not grab the moments, losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Royals had CSK reeling at 27 for three before skipper MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to bail the hosts out of trouble and eventually win the game by eight runs.

