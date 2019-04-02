IPL 2019: Former England skipper trolls Delhi Capitals after collapse against Kings XI Punjab

Sam Curran became the youngest cricketer to take a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Delhi Capitals completely squandered their advantage and in the process, slumped to a defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

With four overs to go, DC were holding all the aces, needing just 30 off 24 balls with seven wickets in hand before exploding in spectacular fashion. The carnage for Delhi started in the 17th over by Shami.

Shami’s over defined the match as he first bowled the dangerous Rishabh Pant for 39 and then Ashwin’s direct throw caught Chris Morris short of crease with the batsman trying to finish a suicidal single of the next ball. Delhi were reduced to 144 for 5.

In the very next over, Sam Curran provided twin blows removing Colin Ingram for 38, caught at long off, and then having Harshal Patel edge one to Rahul for duck on the last ball. Curran returned to bowl the last over snaring Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane off first two balls, finishing with figures of 4 for 11.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to Twitter after the match and compared Delhi Capitals’ performance to that of ’Delhi Daredevils’ - the earlier name of the franchise which was not that successful.

“Good to see the Delhi Daredevils are back playing tonight .... !!! #IPL2019.” Vaughan posted on Twitter.

Delhi Daredevils were sort of the perennial underachievers of the IPL and they were the only team to have never played in an IPL final, finding themselves in the bottom half of the IPL Points Table on most occasions.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:43 IST