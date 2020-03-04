IPL 2020: A solid defence, echoing chants, Suresh Raina makes his presence felt in Chennai - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:01 IST

Suresh Raina, who has been a lynchpin for the Chennai Super Kings, will once again be the key player for the side in the upcoming season. He has been a prolific run-scorer in the tournament and has always stood up for the three-time champions. As far as the popularity is concerned, he is only second to ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni. This was pretty evident when he hit the nets, brought out a straight bat and defended a length ball. This was enough for the crowd in the stadium to go up in unison as his name rang through the ground.

It will be an emotional journey for not only Raina, but also for his captain, MS Dhoni who will be making a comeback to the cricket field after the world cup semi-final where India were ousted by New Zealand. Speaking about his journey with CSK, Dhoni said that he shared a deeper connect with the fans and values the title given to him by the people of Chennai.

ALSO READ: Chennai Super Kings’ video of Suresh Raina hugging MS Dhoni will transport fans back in time - WATCH

“This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well,” Dhoni said on Star Sports.

“Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as ‘Thala’ and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan,” the captain further added.

Dhoni and his trusted lieutenant Suresh Raina have been at the heart of Chennai Super Kings’ glorious journey in the Indian Premier League over the years. CSK are the most consistent team in the league with 8 final appearances. They have made it to the knock-outs of every IPL tournament they have been a part of and have been crowned champions thrice.