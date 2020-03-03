IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings’ video of Suresh Raina hugging MS Dhoni will transport fans back in time - WATCH

cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his trusted lieutenant Suresh Raina have been at the heart of Chennai Super Kings’ glorious journey in the Indian Premier League over the years. CSK are the most consistent team in the league with 8 final appearances. They have made it to the knock-outs of every IPL tournament they have been a part of and have been crowned champions thrice.

Dhoni and Raina have been the backbone of this team and have led the Yellow Brigade from the front. Both these men are back in the camp for the upcoming season of the IPL and CSK shared a video of the two meeting each other on their Twitter handle, who is being lapped up by the fans.

Me3t and Gree7 - Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. #StartTheWhistles 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/sJz77Nnakr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 3, 2020

In the video Raina hugs Dhoni and gives him a peck on the neck. The duo have played with distinction for the Indian team for several years and share a great bond. Raina was part of the Indian team led by Dhoni, which won the ICC World Cup in 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Raina, who led Gujarat Lions for two years, when CSK were banned from the competition, is teh second highest scorer in the history of the league with 5368 runs to his name. Only Virat Kohli, who captains Royal Challengers Bangalore, is ahead of him.