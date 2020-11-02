e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Archer tweets an inspirational message after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020: Archer tweets an inspirational message after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020: Archer is among the six bowlers who have bagged 20 or more wickets this season. Moreover, his economy rate of 6.55 is the best among them

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:57 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer
Photo of Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer(Twitter)
         

Rajasthan Royals’ hopes of making it to the playoffs were shattered following a 60-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night. It turned out to be an unfortunate season for Steve Smith & Co as they lost the plot despite beginning the campaign on a high. However, their leading speedster Jofra Archer would leave with his head held high after a stellar performance with the ball. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Archer is among the six bowlers who have bagged 20 or more wickets this season. Moreover, his economy rate of 6.55 is the best among them. His superlative performance has led him to the top of the tournament’s ‘Most Valuable Player’ list.

After losing to KKR on November 1, Archer took to his Twitter and posted an inspirational message. He shared one of his pictures from IPL 2020 and the caption read, “We come back stronger.”

Here’s the tweet:

 

After losing to KKR, RR skipper Steve Smith stated that the team’s inconsistent top order had failed to complement the efforts of Archer and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

“Jofra has been exceptional pretty much every game. Tewatia obviously has pulled a few out of the hat throughout the tournament . Not enough support for them,” Smith said.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Playoff: Qualification scenario for KKR, SRH, RCB and DC

Archer also appeared to enjoy his lower order cameos and smashed 10 sixes in the tournament.

“Jofra was outstanding with his economy rates. He’s been incredible on the field and stamped his authority on the game early in the tournament when he got his chance with the bat. His all-round game keeps getting better. We had too few contributions around him,” Royals coach Andrew McDonald said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharashtra Congress
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharashtra Congress
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In