IPL 2020 auction: Three players Delhi Capitals should target to bolster squad

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:30 IST

The Delhi Capitals have made some smart trades this season to bring in more experience into the their squad. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin come in with bagful of experience and the previously young Delhi outfit can benefit from their inclusion. Having made it to the play-offs last season, the franchise will look to move a step further this year and try to qualify for their maiden IPL final.

For that to happen, the team needs to add players who will bring a certain degree of chutzpah in the side. The Capitals have released a bunch of overseas players and they will do well to add a few of them in the auction to bring in much needed muscle in certain areas.

1) Aaron Finch

Delhi has a strong repository of opening talent. Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane are experienced players at the slot and the young Prithvi Shaw has shown he can be a quick starter in the shortest format. But Delhi lacks a player who can explode at the top of the order and blow opposition teams away. Finch could be the man for them. The Australian captain has 1737 IPL run under his belt at a strike rate of 130-plus and he could be the man who add the much needed zing in Delhi’s batting at the top of the order.

2) Alex Carey

Delhi does not have a back up wicket-keeper to Rishabh Pant currently and they depend on the youngster to give them a final flourish mostly. But Pant has been enduring a torrid run of form with the bat with the national team and the team management will do well to have a cover in place. With Ricky Ponting at the helm of affairs, getting Carey in is not a far fetched idea. He is a great batsman down the order and can take the attack to the opposition. Carey bats well against spin, something that was on display during Australia’s surprise ODI series win against India earlier this year and has an impeccable Big Bash League record.

3) Chris Woakes

The Englishman will be the perfect replacement for the misfiring Chris Morris, who the team management decided to off load in the trading window. Woakes has a decent IPL record, having played for KKR and RCB, and could partner Kagiso Rabada with the new ball. Woakes is a handy batsman down the order too and can add crucial runs for the Capitals.