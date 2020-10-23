IPL 2020: Six dismissals in seven innings - David Warner opens up on constantly getting out to Jofra Archer

cricket

On Thursday, even though Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious against Rajasthan Royals, their captain David Warner fell to a familiar rival – Jofra Archer. The England fast bowler dismissed Warner for the sixth time in seven innings this year. First over of SRH’s chase, Warner cracked a boundary but fell soon after edging the ball to Ben Stokes at slips. After the match, Warner spoke about his frustrations about getting out to his nemesis yet again.

“I think the way we started was fantastic. We were able to bring it back after the powerplay. It’s been a complete game; we have been asking for. Good to see two guys (Pandey and Shankar) getting the reward for their hard work,” Warner said after the match.

“I was frustrated in these games when you come against world class bowlers. There’s bit of swing and there’s bit of seam and you try hard to get through it, but with someone bowling at 150ks, you can’t do much. You can take him on and in my case, I got caught. We saw a lot of dew last night during training, and it came in again.”

The duel between Archer and Warner makes for some of the best rivalries between bowlers and batsmen over the year. Think about Glenn McGrath bowling to Sachin Tendulkar, or James Anderson steaming in to Jacques Kallis. These are some rivalries where bowlers have enjoyed an edge over batsmen. When it comes to Archer vs Warner, the England quick has not allowed the left-handed opener to get on top of him, with Warner scoring 32 runs from 45 balls.

Archer’s recent hold over Warner began during Australia’s limited-overs tour of England in September. Archer dismissed Warner in all four innings the left-handed batsman played, thrice getting him out for single-digit scores. In match 26 of the IPL, the meeting between Sunrisers and Royals, Warner had hit 48 off 38 balls before being castled by the England quick.