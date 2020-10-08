e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Chris Gayle was going to play today’ - Anil Kumble reveals why it changed at the last moment against SRH

IPL 2020: ‘Chris Gayle was going to play today’ - Anil Kumble reveals why it changed at the last moment against SRH

IPL 2020: KXIP head coach Anil Kumble revealed Chris Gayle was certain to be a part of Kings XI Punjab Playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad but he didn’t make it because he is sick.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Anil Kumble revealed why Chris Gayle was not included against SRH
IPL 2020: Anil Kumble revealed why Chris Gayle was not included against SRH(PTI)
         

A few eyebrows were raised when Kings XI Punjab did not include Chris Gayle in their playing XI for their IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Thursday. This is KXIP’s sixth match and Gayle is yet to feature in this Indian Premier League.

KXIP head coach Anil Kumble, however, revealed that Gayle was supposed to be in the Kings XI Punjab Playing XI against SRH but was not included as he was sick.

IPL 2020 live score, SRH vs KXIP

“Today we wanted Chris Gayle in the playing XI but unfortunately he’s sick,” Kumble told the host broadcasters during the SRH innings.

When Mark Nicholas questioned Kumble about Gayle again, the former India captain and head coach said: “Yeah Gayle was going to play but he is down with food poisoning for the last of a couple of days.”

Gayle who is the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game is also one of the most prolific six-hitters. But he was not considered for selection till now because of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul’s performance at the top.

KXIP made three changes in their Playing XI with Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Mujeeb Ur-Rahman coming in place of Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar and Sarfaraz Khan.

On the inclusion of young Prabhsimaran Singh, Kumble said he has been very impressive in the time he has spent with KXIP.

“We felt Prabhsimran has shown a lot of talent over the last couple of months that he’s here and we know that he’s an exciting talent. This was the game we felt we could give him an opportunity,” said Kumble.

SRH, meanwhile, got off to a great start with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow putting a 100-run opening stand after opting to bat first.

      Sign In