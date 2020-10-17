IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:19 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 34th match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 71/1. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 42 runs without losing any wicket.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 10 runs from the over.

Axar Patel bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

9 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit a four.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin and it was an expensive one. CSK's batsmen hit 3 fours to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 142 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL