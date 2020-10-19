IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:49 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 37th match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 89/4. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 33 runs without losing any wicket.

5 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 12th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

14 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit 3 fours.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 5.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 118 runs.

