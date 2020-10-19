e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:49 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 37th match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 89/4. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 33 runs without losing any wicket.

5 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 12th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

14 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit 3 fours.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 5.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 118 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork, says PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork, says PM Modi
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
IPL 2020 Live Score: Dhoni gets run out, CSK five wickets down
IPL 2020 Live Score: Dhoni gets run out, CSK five wickets down
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In