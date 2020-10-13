e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:23 IST
At the end of 10 overs of the 29th match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 69/2. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 30 runs without losing any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

T Natarajan bowled the 7th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a six scoring 8 runs from the over.

Shahbaz Nadeem bowled an expensive 8th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

5 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 138 runs.

