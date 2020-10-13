e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:20 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chennai Super Kings have won the 29th match of IPL 2020 by 20 runs, Sun Risers Hyderabad were restricted for a total of 147 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Kane Williamson was the highest scorer with 57 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg who contributed 40 runs to the innings.

8 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Piyush Chawla where he kept things tight.

The 17th over was bowled by Dwayne Bravo. 13 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

19 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma.

Shardul Thakur bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. CSK will now face DC at Sharjah whereas Sun Risers Hyderabad will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Apple launches iPhone 12 series: Here are the live updates
Apple launches iPhone 12 series: Here are the live updates
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
SRH vs CSK Live: Dhoni’s CSK beat Sunrisers by 20 runs
SRH vs CSK Live: Dhoni’s CSK beat Sunrisers by 20 runs
Mufti’s release welcomed widely, press conference likely on Friday
Mufti’s release welcomed widely, press conference likely on Friday
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Specs and all the new features
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Specs and all the new features
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In