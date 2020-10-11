IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against MI: No reason for captain Shreyas Iyer to make a change

cricket

Delhi Capitals have placed themselves as the favourites to win the title this year, having won 5 out of 6 games so far. The encounter against Rajasthan Royals on Friday showcased that DC can not only win easy games but can also push themselves towards a win when things are not exactly going in their favour. Unless there is an injury, there seems to be no reason for DC to make a change against Mumbai Indians.

Here is DC Predicted XI against RCB:

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has been a curious case for DC. He always gets a good start, but not always carries it forward. He needs to play one big inning.

Shikhar Dhawan: In DC’s terrific batting line-up, Shikhar Dhawan appears to a weak link at the moment. Dhawan has not been able to get big runs on the board, but DC’s winning momentum hides the chink in their batting line-up. If DC lose to Mumbai Indians, and Dhawan does not get runs, he might see himself being replaced by Ajinkya Rahane.

Shreyas Iyer (c): Shreyas Iyer has been in good form, but needs to stop panicking in the middle. His run out against RR showcased that he certainly feels the pressure.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant continues to struggle to get a big score but he does contribute a lot in death overs. He has also really improved behind the stumps.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer showcased how much damage he can do when he gets going. His innings against Royals hopefully signal his arrival in the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is certainly posting a stamp this year to be Delhi Capitals’ MVP. Certainly, the best buy for DC this year.

Ravichandran Ashwin: R Ashwin has returned from injury and is looking to be in his best form with the ball. DC need to manage his workload though.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been in tremendous form this season and he has been a key for DC in the death overs.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje’s has been a perfect spoil to Kagiso Rabada, and he has certainly showcased why KKR made a mistake in letting him go.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been terrific in the role that he has been given to play for DC at the moment. He is certainly making up for Amit Mishra’s absence.

DC Predicted XI vs MI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje