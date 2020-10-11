MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in clash of the bests

IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will be looking to continue the winning run in the Indian Premier League, but on Sunday, it would not be that easy. Up against him will be Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals who are being touted to be the current favourites to win the Indian Premier League. With several smart buys in this season, DC have found themselves a combination that knows how to win matches, even if things are working out for them or not. The defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals both have great bowling line-ups and this match could be decided by this factor. Who is the best of the best in IPL 2020? This will be decided today.

16:50 hrs IST Mumbai Indians pacer James Pattinson on DC challenge “The good thing about our bowling attack is we have got probably a combination of traits - contain the run-rate and these players can take wickets. A team like that (DC), it is sometimes really hard to stop them. They have got a wonderful batting-line up, similar to our as well, it should make for a really good game.” - James Pattinson, Mumbai Indians pacer





16:45 hrs IST Delhi Capitals on facing Mumbai Indians “It’s going to be a tough game because we are playing back to back matches, and the last two have been the kind of games that have taken a lot out of us. If you look, the numbers don’t really suggest the margin, but it has taken a lot out of the players mentally and physically.” - Vijay Dahiya, Delhi Capitals’ head scout





16:42 hrs IST Important stats R Ashwin has only dismissed Rohit Sharma once in 93 ballss. Rohit vs Ashwin - Strike Rate: 82.80 Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Rishabh Pant four times in 25 balls, conceding only 26 runs





16:35 hrs IST Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) - Head to Head stats Head to Head Match Stats Matches: 24 MI Won: 12 DC Won: 12




