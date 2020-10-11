MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in clash of the bests
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. Follow live score and updates of IPL Match Today between Mi and DC.
16:50 hrs IST
16:45 hrs IST
16:42 hrs IST
16:35 hrs IST
16:30 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will be looking to continue the winning run in the Indian Premier League, but on Sunday, it would not be that easy. Up against him will be Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals who are being touted to be the current favourites to win the Indian Premier League. With several smart buys in this season, DC have found themselves a combination that knows how to win matches, even if things are working out for them or not. The defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals both have great bowling line-ups and this match could be decided by this factor. Who is the best of the best in IPL 2020? This will be decided today.
Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, MI vs DC:
Mumbai Indians pacer James Pattinson on DC challenge
“The good thing about our bowling attack is we have got probably a combination of traits - contain the run-rate and these players can take wickets. A team like that (DC), it is sometimes really hard to stop them. They have got a wonderful batting-line up, similar to our as well, it should make for a really good game.” - James Pattinson, Mumbai Indians pacer
Delhi Capitals on facing Mumbai Indians
“It’s going to be a tough game because we are playing back to back matches, and the last two have been the kind of games that have taken a lot out of us. If you look, the numbers don’t really suggest the margin, but it has taken a lot out of the players mentally and physically.” - Vijay Dahiya, Delhi Capitals’ head scout
Important stats
R Ashwin has only dismissed Rohit Sharma once in 93 ballss.
Rohit vs Ashwin - Strike Rate: 82.80
Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Rishabh Pant four times in 25 balls, conceding only 26 runs
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) - Head to Head stats
Head to Head Match Stats
Matches: 24
MI Won: 12
DC Won: 12
IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Score and Updates
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. This is a contest between two of the best teams in the tournament and this will decide who is the best among the best. Both teams have constantly been competing for the top spot in the table, and this match will could put a final nail in the coffin on that front.