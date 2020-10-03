IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 20:00 IST

The 16th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is currently on at SHARJAH. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 51 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 4th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Sunil Narine bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 15 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 204 runs.

