Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

(HTPhoto)
         

The 16th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is currently on at SHARJAH. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 51 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 4th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Sunil Narine bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 15 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 204 runs.

top news
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
India has 'no first use' of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
DC vs KKR live: Prithvi, Iyer fifties power DC to 228/4
'Will continue to fight till justice is served': Priyanka Gandhi in Hathras
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition's CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
