IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:05 IST

Chasing a target of 229 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 5 overs was 47 runs for the loss of one wicket. Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine started the chase for Kolkata Knight Riders, with Shubman Gill still at the crease.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

15 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit 2 sixes.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 4th over of the innings and gave away 12 runs off the over.

8 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.4. At the same stage, DC were 51/0. Kolkata Knight Riders need 182 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 12.1.

