Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between KXIP and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:02 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Kings XI Punjab have won the 38th match of IPL 2020 by 5 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Nicholas Pooran was the highest scorer with 53 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell who contributed 69 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada and it was an expensive one as 7 runs came off the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin who had a decent over as 3 runs came off it.

6 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel which was an expensive one.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Daniel Sams and it was an expensive one as 10 runs came off the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. DC will now face KKR at Abu Dhabi whereas Kings XI Punjab will meet SRH in their respective next matches.

