Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

At the end of 10 overs of the 27th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 80/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 48 runs without losing any wicket.

14 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 3 fours.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Kieron Pollard and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

James Pattinson bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 160 runs.

