IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:48 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 30th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 123/4. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 44 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 11th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 12th over was bowled by Shreyas Gopal which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

7 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia. DC batsmen hit a four.

8 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal. DC batsmen hit a four.

The 15th over was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

