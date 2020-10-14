e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:48 IST
At the end of 15 overs of the 30th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 123/4. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 44 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 11th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 12th over was bowled by Shreyas Gopal which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

7 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia. DC batsmen hit a four.

8 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal. DC batsmen hit a four.

The 15th over was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

