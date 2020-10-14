e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:16 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 30th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 161 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer with 57 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 85 runs to the innings.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi where he kept things tight.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

5 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi where he kept things tight.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

The 20th over was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. 8 runs came off the over along with 2 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 162 at 8.1 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
DC vs RR Live: Rajasthan lose second wicket, Ashwin removes Smith
DC vs RR Live: Rajasthan lose second wicket, Ashwin removes Smith
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
‘15-year-old raped by 2 for over 20 days in Odisha’s Cuttack’: Police
‘15-year-old raped by 2 for over 20 days in Odisha’s Cuttack’: Police
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In