IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:16 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 30th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 161 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer with 57 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 85 runs to the innings.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi where he kept things tight.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

5 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi where he kept things tight.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

The 20th over was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. 8 runs came off the over along with 2 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 162 at 8.1 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL