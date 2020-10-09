e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

DC have won the 23rd match of IPL 2020 by 46 runs, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for total of 138 runs in the 20th over. Rahul Tewatia was the highest scorer with 38 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Steven Smith who contributed 41 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje who kept things tight, conceding just 13 runs.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

Kagiso Rabada bowled only 4 balls in the 20th over of the game and gave away 2 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. DC will now face MI at Abu Dhabi whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet SRH in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

