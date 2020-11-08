e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:53 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 190 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 129 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

12 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Marcus Stoinis who kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs.

9 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje and it was an expensive one as 16 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.6. At the same stage, DC were 139/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 61 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 12.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
DC vs SRH Live: Kane Williamson’s fifty keeps SRH alive in chase
DC vs SRH Live: Kane Williamson’s fifty keeps SRH alive in chase
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
RJD warns workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on Nov 10
RJD warns workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on Nov 10
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In