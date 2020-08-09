e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Dean Jones wants KKR to let young star open the batting

IPL 2020: Dean Jones wants KKR to let young star open the batting

cricket Updated: Aug 09, 2020 06:55 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
File image of Dean Jones.(Hindustan Times)
         

Young batting sensation Shubman Gill is someone who has been earmarked for success at the international level by several current and former cricketers. The batsman first came into spotlight after playing a crucial role in India’s U-19 World Cup winning campaign in 2018.

He was soon snapped up in the IPL auction by Kolkata Knight Riders and the youngster has been an integral part of the team over the past two seasons. A top order batsman, Gill has had to bat in the middle order for KKR but hasn’t disappointed. He has tallied over 200 runs in both the last two seasons and has four half-centuries to his name.

Former Australian cricketer and popular cricket pundit Dean Jones believes the time time has come for KKR to let Gill open the batting and showcase to the world his prowess in batting at the top of the order.

“I want to see Shubman Gill open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. I think there is an opportunity for it now and the time has come for them to put him at the top of the order and let him play,” Jones said while naming the youngsters as one of the players he will be watching out this season.

With Chris Lynn no more being part of the KKR line-up there is definitely space at the top of the order and Gill deserves a go this season. IPL will be played on the placid tracks of the UAE this season and Gill can make the most of the good batting conditions.

Talking about another player that he would be interested to see, Jones named Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant.

“I am also very keen to see how Rishabh Pant plays. He has been a bit up and down and it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of knowing that Dhoni is back playing,” Deano told Hindustan Times during an exclusive conversation from his home in Australia.

13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
Part of parameter wall demolished, cockpit cut open to pull out pilots: Rescuers
Now, Rajasthan BJP moves its MLAs on fears of poaching
‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India
Twitter, TikTok have had preliminary talks about merger: Report
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
