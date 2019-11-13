IPL 2020: NZ pacer Trent Boult traded by Delhi Capitals

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:50 IST

New Zealand fast-bowler Trent Boult has been traded to defending champions Mumbai Indians for the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Secretary Jay Shah made the announcement through a statement that Boult will don the blue of Mumbai after being traded by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Uncapped Indian pacer Ankit Rajpoot is on the move as well as he joins Rajasthan Royals for the next edition of the league.

Boult made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for Delhi in 2018 and 2019 season. However, the seasoned New Zealand pacer found it difficult to cement his place in the eleven because of South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada.

Last season, Boult featured in just five matches and scalped five wickets. Overall, he has 38 wickets in 33 IPL matches.

As for Rajpoot, it brings to an end to a two-year spell with Kings XI Punjab. Rajpoot, who joined KXIP in 2018, has scalped 22 wickets in 23 IPL matches.

Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018. He remains the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the cash-rich league.