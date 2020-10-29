IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal second uncapped Indian to score 400 runs and more in debut season

cricket

The Indian Premier League 2020 is all about discovering new talents. Over the years, several players started out as youngsters to become the next superstars of Indian cricket, such as Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. This season, there have been several breakout superstars with the likes of T Natarajan, Ravi Bishnoi and Riyan Parag.

However, the one batsman that has stood head and shoulder above the rest has been Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. In fact, with 417 runs in 12 matches, 20-year-old Padikkal is only the second uncapped player in the history of IPL to amass more than 400 runs in his debut season. Before him only Shreyas Iyer did so, scoring 439 runs for Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) in 2015. Overall, Padikkal is the eighth Indian player to score 400 runs on more in his debut IPL season.

Padikkal has so far struck three half-centuries in the IPL. He started off with a half-century against in his first match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, before peeling off consecutive fifties against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals scoring 54 and 63 respectively. He got starts several other times opening the batting for RCB along with Finch, as scores of 33, 32, 35 would reflect.

After going a few matches without a good score, Padikkal returned to his scoring ways, hitting 74 off 45 balls against Mumbai Indians. He struck 12 fours and a six to top score for his team before getting out to Bumrah. His knock, however, went in vain as MI secured a five-wicket win on the back of an unbeaten 79 from Suryakumar Yadav.