e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik accepts Kieron Pollard’s ‘Break The Beard’ challenge and flaunts new look

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik accepts Kieron Pollard’s ‘Break The Beard’ challenge and flaunts new look

IPL 2020: The ’Break The Beard’ has been quite popular on social media. The challenge is to shave your beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik, Before and After
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik, Before and After(Instagram Screengrab)
         
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik flaunted a new look on Wednesday as the 35-year-old wicketkeeper batsman aced the #BreakTheBeard challenge after he was nominated by Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Kieron Pollard. 

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“@kieron.pollard55 Challenge accepted. As the season intensifies, time to hit a new level & #breakthebeard. KKR 1 - MI 1. #korbolorbojeetbo #GameFaceOn #ipl #MIvsKKR @break_the_beard,” Karthik wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | ‘Two-three poor games don’t matter, ’KKR captain Dinesh Karthik backs under-fire all-rounder

The #BreakTheBeard has been quite popular on social media. The challenge is to shave your beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard. The move is intended to break the fashion stereotype among men. Many international cricketers such as Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan among other have participated in the trend.

Karthik and his team registered a clinical win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

While Pollard has contributed heavily to Mumbai Indians’ success with both bat and ball, Karthik is yet to make a noteworthy contribution. Against CSK, the KKR captain scored 12 off 11 deliveries with just the solitary boundary taking his overall tally of runs to 49 runs in five matches.

KKR currently occupy the third spot in the points table with 6 points from 5 matches. They next face KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in Match 24 on October 10 at Abu Dhabi, while defending champions MI face hot contenders Delhi Capitals in Match 27 on October 11 at the same venue.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China’s PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule for foreign companies
China’s PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule for foreign companies
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Canada’s defence minister urges NATO to monitor China’s activities
Canada’s defence minister urges NATO to monitor China’s activities
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In