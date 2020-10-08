IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik accepts Kieron Pollard’s ‘Break The Beard’ challenge and flaunts new look

cricket

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:47 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik flaunted a new look on Wednesday as the 35-year-old wicketkeeper batsman aced the #BreakTheBeard challenge after he was nominated by Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

“@kieron.pollard55 Challenge accepted. As the season intensifies, time to hit a new level & #breakthebeard. KKR 1 - MI 1. #korbolorbojeetbo #GameFaceOn #ipl #MIvsKKR @break_the_beard,” Karthik wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | ‘Two-three poor games don’t matter, ’KKR captain Dinesh Karthik backs under-fire all-rounder

The #BreakTheBeard has been quite popular on social media. The challenge is to shave your beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard. The move is intended to break the fashion stereotype among men. Many international cricketers such as Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan among other have participated in the trend.

Karthik and his team registered a clinical win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

While Pollard has contributed heavily to Mumbai Indians’ success with both bat and ball, Karthik is yet to make a noteworthy contribution. Against CSK, the KKR captain scored 12 off 11 deliveries with just the solitary boundary taking his overall tally of runs to 49 runs in five matches.

KKR currently occupy the third spot in the points table with 6 points from 5 matches. They next face KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in Match 24 on October 10 at Abu Dhabi, while defending champions MI face hot contenders Delhi Capitals in Match 27 on October 11 at the same venue.