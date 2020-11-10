IPL 2020: Dominic Cork identifies two MI youngsters who ‘will definitely play for India’

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:58 IST

Rohit Sharma’s men in Blue and Gold have made it to the Indian Premier League final for the sixth time and are just a win away from scripting history. Mumbai Indians are on the verge of a record fifth-title victory as they lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night in Dubai. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Regarded as one of the heavyweights of the tournament, Rohit & Co played some terrific cricket to make their way into the finals. MI’s teamwork was evident in every game they played this season. Their strategies and game plan were spot on majority of occasions and now, they are ready to fancy their strength for one last time.

Former England fast bowler Dominic Cork has been highly impressed with the principle around which the Mumbai Indians have built their team. Speaking on cricket talk show on Star Sports, he stated that MI have chalked out the best plan among all, to resource players.

“When you look at what they (Mumbai Indians) have done over a period of time now, that template that they bring in, that squad is the best and I think the way that they resource players, their analytics is the best as well, the way that they do all their head-to-heads,” said Dominic on Star Sports.

“I think they have got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and when you look at their squad, they have the best squad, it’s simple. Because, say, if Trent Boult got injured, they have a left-armer to go straight in, in Mitch McClenaghan. So, every little piece of the jigsaw is good,” he added.

The former English cricketer praised the young guns of Mumbai Indians, especially Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar. While Surya has been among runs throughout the tournament, Chahar played the role of a game-changer with his spin bowling on many occasions.

“Mumbai Indians have got some fantastic young players coming in – two I will name – Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar – two, that I think will play for India, definitely,” asserted Cork on the show.

While Mumbai Indians gear up for yet another finale win, Delhi Capitals eye their maiden title win. Both teams locked horns in the Qualifier 1 which went in MI’s favour. Whereas DC bounced back, winning the second qualifier against SRH to enter the final.