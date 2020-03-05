IPL 2020: ‘From opponents to pillars of strength’ - KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik excited over special reunion

cricket

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 18:14 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik expressed his excitement with prospect of a special reunion with head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the cash-rich league is scheduled to begin on March 29, with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: ‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC

As for two-time champions KKR, they play their first match of the season against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Banglalore at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 31.

The social media handles of all eight franchises have come to life as we get closer to the tournament and KKR uploaded a collage with pictures of skipper Karthik and coach McCullum. The two have been opponents as well as teammates in IPL in previous editions and now, the duo will form a new partnership.

KKR’s post read: “Skipper DK & Coach Baz Opponents to Team mates Handshake to Pillars of strength for KKR!”

Skipper DK & Coach Baz ➡ Opponents ⚔ to Team mates 🤝 to Pillars of strength for KKR!💜



How many #KKR captain-coach combos can you name from IPL history❓

💡Hint: We've had 4 coaches & 4 captains since 2008.#IPL2020 #Cricket #KorboLorboJeetbo @DineshKarthik @Bazmccullum pic.twitter.com/k0HfCii1TL — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 5, 2020

Also Read: Slashing playoff purse not cost-cutting, says Chairman Brijesh Patel

Karthik took note of this post and he replied: “Nice one. Looking forward to this.”

Nice one. Looking forward to this 😊 https://t.co/647645Q3kB — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 5, 2020

Over the years, Karthik and McCullum have come face to face as opponents many-a-times. The two played against each other on the international arena, donning the jerseys of India and New Zealand respectively.

Also Read: ‘Might not wake up’: England star reveals why he feared for life last year

In the IPL, they played against each other when Karthik played for RCB and McCullum for CSK. The two joined forces when they were picked up by Gujarat Lions in 2017. Now, they will be seen together once more with McCullum calling the shots from the dug-out and Karthik leading the team on the field.