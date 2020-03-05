e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘From opponents to pillars of strength’ - KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik excited over special reunion

IPL 2020: ‘From opponents to pillars of strength’ - KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik excited over special reunion

IPL 2020: The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin on March 29, with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik.
File image of KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik.(PTI)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik expressed his excitement with prospect of a special reunion with head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the cash-rich league is scheduled to begin on March 29, with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

As for two-time champions KKR, they play their first match of the season against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Banglalore at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 31.

The social media handles of all eight franchises have come to life as we get closer to the tournament and KKR uploaded a collage with pictures of skipper Karthik and coach McCullum. The two have been opponents as well as teammates in IPL in previous editions and now, the duo will form a new partnership.

KKR’s post read: “Skipper DK & Coach Baz Opponents to Team mates Handshake to Pillars of strength for KKR!” 

Karthik took note of this post and he replied: “Nice one. Looking forward to this.” 

Over the years, Karthik and McCullum have come face to face as opponents many-a-times. The two played against each other on the international arena, donning the jerseys of India and New Zealand respectively.

In the IPL, they played against each other when Karthik played for RCB and McCullum for CSK. The two joined forces when they were picked up by Gujarat Lions in 2017. Now, they will be seen together once more with McCullum calling the shots from the dug-out and Karthik leading the team on the field.

