‘Don’t fall asleep because you might not wake up’: England cricketer reveals why he feared for life last year

cricket

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:48 IST

England spinner Jack Leach has made striking revelations that he feared for his life during team’s New Zealand tour last year. Leach stated he contracted sepsis before the second Test against the Kiwis in Hamilton and that led him to miss the upcoming matches and also the subsequent tour of South Africa. The spinner also revealed he tried to keep himself awake as he feared he might not be able to wake up at all if he did fall asleep.

According to Wikipedia, Sepsis occurs when chemicals released in the bloodstream to fight an infection trigger inflammation throughout the body. This can cause a cascade of changes that damage multiple organ systems, leading them to fail, sometimes even resulting in death.

“I didn’t know too much about it at the time, how serious it could be, but I remember feeling very, very ill,” Leach was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. “I remember thinking ‘don’t fall asleep because you might not wake up.’ It was that serious in terms of how I was feeling.”

“I was out of it really. My blood pressure was dropping quickly, my heart-rate was 190 and my temperature was 40 degrees. That’s when they called an ambulance and got me to hospital.

“Once I got there, got the antibiotics in my arm and on to a drip, I started to feel better quite quickly but it still took a couple of nights in hospital and I was probably still recovering when I flew back from New Zealand. It took longer to get over than I thought,” he added.

Leach is currently in Sri Lanka to take part in England’s two-match Test series against the ‘Islanders’, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC). The ‘Three Lions’ are currently at the third spot in the table, behind leaders India and second-placed Australia.

England’s squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Joe Root (c), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings (wk), Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Saqib Mahmood.