e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Huge amount of talent,’ Kane Williamson says India youngster is an ‘exciting player for the future’

IPL 2020: ‘Huge amount of talent,’ Kane Williamson says India youngster is an ‘exciting player for the future’

IPL 2020: Being asked to chase 190 by DC, SRH decided to promote youngster Priyam Garg to the opening slot in place of Saha - a move that did not pan out as expected.

cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 12:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad displayed a fighting spirit in the Indian Premier League 2020 as they fought hard to make way to the 2nd Qualifier. But in the do-or-die clash against Delhi Capitals, the David Warner-led side lost by 17 runs and failed to make way into the final. SRH suffered a major set back with Wriddhiman Saha, who had been integral in helping SRH through to the playoffs, suffering an injury and getting ruled out from the match.

SRH had to include Sreevats Goswami in the playing XI once again. Being asked to chase 190 by DC, SRH decided to promote youngster Priyam Garg to the opening slot in place of Saha - a move that did not pan out as expected.

Also read: ‘He just started walking,’ Shimron Hetmyer reacts to Shikhar Dhawan’s bizarre dismissal

Garg was cleaned up by Marcus Stoinis after scoring 17 runs in 12 balls in the 5th over. SRH batsman Kane Williamson was asked about the move at the post-match press conference, and he said that the India youngster has a great future ahead of him.

“I don’t know the exact thoughts but what I feel is that Priyam has a huge amount of talent and throughout this season, he had a lot of repeated opportunity,” Williamson said.

Garg did not enjoy a good season with SRH, scoring just 14 runs in 10 games at an average of 14.77 and a strike rate of 119.81. But Williamson insisted that Garg has an exciting future ahead of him.

“Every time you watch him play in the nets, you can see how well he hits the ball. He hit some beautiful shots and he is an exciting player for the future, for sure,” The New Zealand captain said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will now face off against the Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL 2020.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi, Haryana allows limited use
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi, Haryana allows limited use
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar
If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar
What Kamala Harris’s ‘chitti’ said about the US vice president-elect
What Kamala Harris’s ‘chitti’ said about the US vice president-elect
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In