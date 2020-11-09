IPL 2020: ‘Huge amount of talent,’ Kane Williamson says India youngster is an ‘exciting player for the future’

cricket

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 12:14 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad displayed a fighting spirit in the Indian Premier League 2020 as they fought hard to make way to the 2nd Qualifier. But in the do-or-die clash against Delhi Capitals, the David Warner-led side lost by 17 runs and failed to make way into the final. SRH suffered a major set back with Wriddhiman Saha, who had been integral in helping SRH through to the playoffs, suffering an injury and getting ruled out from the match.

SRH had to include Sreevats Goswami in the playing XI once again. Being asked to chase 190 by DC, SRH decided to promote youngster Priyam Garg to the opening slot in place of Saha - a move that did not pan out as expected.

Garg was cleaned up by Marcus Stoinis after scoring 17 runs in 12 balls in the 5th over. SRH batsman Kane Williamson was asked about the move at the post-match press conference, and he said that the India youngster has a great future ahead of him.

“I don’t know the exact thoughts but what I feel is that Priyam has a huge amount of talent and throughout this season, he had a lot of repeated opportunity,” Williamson said.

Garg did not enjoy a good season with SRH, scoring just 14 runs in 10 games at an average of 14.77 and a strike rate of 119.81. But Williamson insisted that Garg has an exciting future ahead of him.

“Every time you watch him play in the nets, you can see how well he hits the ball. He hit some beautiful shots and he is an exciting player for the future, for sure,” The New Zealand captain said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will now face off against the Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL 2020.