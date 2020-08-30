IPL 2020: ‘I can reach out to them’ - Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer on inclusion of Ashwin and Rahane

cricket

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:34 IST

The Delhi Capitals franchise last year announced the trade of two big Indian names in their team before the IPL auctions. Former Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane and former Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin were both roped in by Delhi Capitals. Both Rahane and Ashwin are regarded as fierce competitors and apart from earning plaudits in Indian cricket, the two have also made a name for themselves in IPL over the years.

But the question that remained in everyone’s mind was will either of two experienced IPL campaigners replace Shreyas Iyer as the captain of Delhi Capitals. The franchise last year announced that Iyer will continue with the captaincy role for Delhi.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

In a recent interview, the India batsman opened up on playing alongside Ashwin and Rahane and said that the two players can help him out with the decision making in the middle.

“Ashwin and Rahane are both individuals who are highly knowledgeable as players and have captained IPL teams before. So for me, this is an opportunity to use as a captain. I can reach out to them when I want to, and share and discuss with them,” Iyer said in the latest video uploaded on official BCCI website.

Iyer also praised Delhi Captials head coach Ricky Ponting and said that he feels blessed to work so close alongside a legend like Ponting.

“I feel blessed to be working with someone as Ricky Ponting’s stature so closely. He is such a legend and makes everyone from the most senior one to the newest guy feel at home and as a part of the unite,” Iyer said.

“As a captain, he gives me freedom and that has helped me grow as a captain,” he added.

Delhi Capitals have not won a single IPL title but when the tournament kicks off from September 19th, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will hope to start on a positive note.