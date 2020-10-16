IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Andre Russell with a brutal bouncer - WATCH

cricket

Jasprit Bumrah showed his class by dismissing Andre Russell (12) with a brute of a bouncer in the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Russell had just started to flex muscles when Bumrah stopped the big West Indian on his tracks. In the fourth ball of the 11th over, Bumrah bowled a bouncer aimed at Russell’s body, which cramped the KKR all-rounder for room.

With nowhere to go, Russell hung his bat in bat in the air in an act of taking evasive action. The ball lobbed up in the air after hitting Russell’s bat and MI keeper Quinton de Kock took a simple catch.

Burmah must be credited for pre-empting Russell’s action. Russell had backed away in the previous two balls too but on this occasion, Bumrarh followed him and also shortened his length.

WATCH: Bumrah bowls a bouncer to dismiss Andre Russell

This was the second time Bumrah dismissed Russell in this IPL. The last time, the MI spearhead had cleaned up Russell with a superb yorker on the same venue.

Pace spearhead Pat Cummins struck an invaluable 36-ball 53 to lift Kolkata Knight Riders from a hopeless situation to a respectable 148 for five.

After a top-order failure, it was Cummins (5x4;2x6) and new skipper Eoin Morgan (39 not out off 29 balls; 2x4; 2x6), who conjured 87 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket, to pull the team out of trouble.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was the most impressive of the Mumbai bowlers. He(2/18) struck twice in the eight over, removing the young Shubham Gill (21) and Dinesh Karthik (4) off successive that derailed KKR’s innings.

Cummins smashed Nathan Coulter-Nile for two fours and a maximum in the 13th over, which fetched KKR 16 runs and then made optimum use of a life he got.

Cummins and Morgan added 53 in the last five overs, and they were particularly brutal against Coulter-Nile, who leaked 51 runs in his four overs.

(With PTI inputs)