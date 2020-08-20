e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals the firsts to leave for UAE

IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals the firsts to leave for UAE

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals players left for UAE on Thursday becoming the first franchises to depart for the 13th edition of IPL starting from September 19.

cricket Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan Royals’ players leaving for Dubai
Rajasthan Royals’ players leaving for Dubai(Rajasthan Royals)
         

Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday became the first franchises to leave for IPL 2020 to be held in the UAE. The 13th edition of IPL is set begin from September 19.

While the timings could not be confirmed but it does appear from their social media posts that KXIP were the first ones to take off for Dubai. KXIP shared pictures and videos on its official handle of the players and support staff inside the Dubai-bound aircraft.

 

Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami shared a picture of himself in a flight and he captioned the post as: “Apne Munde, off to Dubai.”

 

Rajasthan Royals shared pictures of their players getting ready to depart for the UAE wearing protective kits and they captioned the post as -- “UAE ready.”

 

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that the franchise will leave for the UAE on August 21.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to take last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. BCCI, however, are yet to announce the full schedule of then tournament.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
SC refuses Bhushan’s plea to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
SC refuses Bhushan’s plea to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
Delhi faces heavy downpour: List of dos and don’ts in rainy season
Delhi faces heavy downpour: List of dos and don’ts in rainy season
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In