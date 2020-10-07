e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:57 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 21st match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 128/4. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Karn Sharma bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Shardul Thakur bowled the 12th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Karn Sharma bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran where he kept things tight.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 170 runs.

