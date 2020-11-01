e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:03 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

19 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi.

The 3rd over was bowled by Pat Cummins which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 4th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.

Pat Cummins bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 43/1. Rajasthan Royals need 155 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR keep playoffs hopes alive with 60-run win over RR
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR keep playoffs hopes alive with 60-run win over RR
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In