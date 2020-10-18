IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:54 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 35th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 105/4. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 28 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Vijay Shankar bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over was bowled by Rashid Khan. 8 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Vijay Shankar where he kept things tight.

3 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

T Natarajan bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.

