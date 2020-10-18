IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
The big clash between SRH and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:54 IST
At the end of 15 overs of the 35th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 105/4. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 28 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.
Vijay Shankar bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.
The 12th over was bowled by Rashid Khan. 8 runs came off the over along with a wicket.
5 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Vijay Shankar where he kept things tight.
3 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.
T Natarajan bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.
The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.
