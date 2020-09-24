IPL 2020: KL Rahul breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record, becomes fastest Indian batsman to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League

cricket

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:16 IST

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul on Thursday became the fastest Indian batsman to reach 2000 IPL runs. Rahul achieved the feat in IPL 2020 match No.6 against Royal Challengers.Bangalore in Dubai.

Rahul, in the process, overtook Sachin Tendulkar, who till today held the record for being the fastest to 2000 IPL runs. Tendulkar, who played all six seasons of IPL for Mumbai Indians, had reached the milestone in 63 innings. Rahul did it in 60 innings.

Gautam Gambhir is the 3rd on the list, who had scored 2000 runs in 68 innings followed by Suresh Raina (69) and Virender Sehwag (70).

Rahul also became the 32nd player to 2000 IPL runs. He is 20th Indian batsman to reach this landmark.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday.

For KXIP, Jimmy Neesham and Murugan Ashwin came in place of Chris Jordan and Krishnappa Gowtham, while RCB fielded the same XI that played in their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.