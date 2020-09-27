e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal demolish Rajasthan Royals during record-breaking partnership

IPL 2020: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal demolish Rajasthan Royals during record-breaking partnership

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: Mayank Agarwal registered maiden hundred in Indian Premier League in just 45 balls as Kings XI Punjab openers demolished Rajasthan Royals bowlers.

cricket Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mayank Agarwal with KL Rahul.
Mayank Agarwal with KL Rahul.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Kings XI Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal left Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers in tatters after they stitched a record-breaking partnership on Sunday. Punjab were riding high on confidence after a 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the duo showcased why they are a dangerous combo up the top. There was a lot of anticipation earlier whether Punjab will bring Chris Gayle into the playing.

But Punjab fielded the same playing XI and went ahead with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul as their openers. The duo proved the decision to be the right one as they went on to hammer a 183-run stand. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Live Score

During the course of the partnership, Agarwal smashed a 45-run 100 with 10 fours and 7 sixes to his name. Agarwal was eventually dismissed for 106 (50 balls) after he skied a low full toss from Tom Curran that was caught by Sanju Samson at deep mid-wicket.

The 183-run stand between Agarwal and Rahul is the highest opening-partnership for Kings XI Punjab, surpassing 136-run stand between Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty in IPL 2011. It is also the 2nd highest partnership for any wicket for KXIP, only next to the 206-run stand between Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh from IPL 2011.

Mayank and Rahul stand is also the 3rd highest partnership in IPL for opening wicket, only after the 185-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and David Warner from IPL 2019, and 184* run stand between Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn from IPL 2017.

Rahul was dismissed for 69 in 54 balls. KXIP posted 223/2 in 20 overs against RR.

