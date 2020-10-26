IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI vs KKR: Despite four consecutive wins, KL Rahul likely to make one change

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:10 IST

With four wins on the trot, KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab have fought to give themselves a real chance of making it through to the playoffs. Their next competition will be against Kolkata Knight Riders and a win over them will put KXIP on the right side of the points table. It is a must-win game for both the teams.

Here is our KXIP Predicted XI vs KKR:

KL Rahul (c & wk): KL Rahul has been brilliant this season and he will be happy with his team’s performance in the past four games.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal had to miss out the last game due to injury but he may return against KKR.

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle has not been his thunderous best, but his presence has given much-needed balance and energy to KXIP.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran’s contribution of 32 made the difference against SRH. He is a match-winner for KXIP.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has been backed by KL Rahul so far, and there is no reason why he will be dropped against KKR.

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda has not been consistent but he can certainly do the damage in death overs.

Murugan Ashwin: M Ashwin can contain runs in the middle over and hence he could still be a part of the KXIP team.

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan was the match-winner for KXIP against SRH and he needs to do more of the same as the tournament reaches the business end.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has been lethal with the new ball but needs to improve in death overs.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has been a great addition to KXIP line-up as he always breaks partnerships. He is key in every game.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has showcased in the past two games why he should have been picked in early games for KXIP.

KXIP Predicted XI vs KKR: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh