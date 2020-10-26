IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI vs KKR: Despite four consecutive wins, KL Rahul likely to make one change
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab will next face Kolkata Knight Riders and a win over them will put KXIP on the right side of the points table. It is a must-win game for both the teams.cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:10 IST
With four wins on the trot, KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab have fought to give themselves a real chance of making it through to the playoffs. Their next competition will be against Kolkata Knight Riders and a win over them will put KXIP on the right side of the points table. It is a must-win game for both the teams.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Full Coverage
Here is our KXIP Predicted XI vs KKR:
KL Rahul (c & wk): KL Rahul has been brilliant this season and he will be happy with his team’s performance in the past four games.
Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal had to miss out the last game due to injury but he may return against KKR.
Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle has not been his thunderous best, but his presence has given much-needed balance and energy to KXIP.
Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran’s contribution of 32 made the difference against SRH. He is a match-winner for KXIP.
Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has been backed by KL Rahul so far, and there is no reason why he will be dropped against KKR.
Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda has not been consistent but he can certainly do the damage in death overs.
Murugan Ashwin: M Ashwin can contain runs in the middle over and hence he could still be a part of the KXIP team.
Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan was the match-winner for KXIP against SRH and he needs to do more of the same as the tournament reaches the business end.
Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has been lethal with the new ball but needs to improve in death overs.
Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has been a great addition to KXIP line-up as he always breaks partnerships. He is key in every game.
Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has showcased in the past two games why he should have been picked in early games for KXIP.
KXIP Predicted XI vs KKR: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.