e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 179 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 150 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

4 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Harpreet Brar where he kept things tight.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a six to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Harpreet Brar and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 10.0. At the same stage, KXIP were 130/2. Chennai Super Kings need 29 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 5.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In