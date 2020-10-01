IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI: Rohit Sharma equals Suresh Raina’s huge IPL record

cricket

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:18 IST

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hammered his 2nd half century of the ongoing Indian Premier League season against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. The right-handed batsman reached 5000 IPL runs during the course of the innings, becoming the third member of the IPL 5000 club after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.

Rohit, after completing his half century, also went on to equal a huge record held by Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina. Rohit now has 38 IPL fifties, and both Raina and Rohit hold the record of scoring most half centuries in the tournament by an Indian player.

Both Rohit and Raina are now tied at the 2nd place in the list, only behind Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner with 44 IPL fifties.

Rohit was dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the 15th over as he tried to go for a big six, but a relay catch between Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham at long-off ended his innings. It was a fantastic effort from the fielders to get the danger man.

Rohit had to walk back to the hut after scoring 70 runs in 45 balls. He scored eight fours and three sixes in his innings.

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Kings XI Punjab included Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Murugan Ashwin, while Mumbai Indians remained unchanged.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.