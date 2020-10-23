e-paper
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, CSK vs MI: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Streaming: The stage is set for an epic encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020. MS Dhoni’s CSK had lost four games to Rohit Sharma’s MI last year, including the all important final clash. This year, though, CSK took their revenge and defeated MI convincingly in the opening clash of the tournament. Now , as the two teams meet again, the tables have turned dramatically. While CSK are on the verge of crashing out of the tournament, MI are on the verge of finishing at the top position in the round-robin stage. Can CSK pull off a surprise against MI?

Here’s all you need to know about CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will take place at theSharjah Cricket Stadium,Sharjah.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 23rd).

Also read: Kieron Pollard texted me, ‘pack your bags, you’re going home’ - Dwayne Bravo recalls CSK-MI rivalry

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

