IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:16 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 57th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians has managed to get to a total of 200 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 78 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Ishan Kishan was the highest scorer with 55 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav who contributed 62 runs to the innings.

18 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

The 17th over was bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Daniel Sams bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 17 runs from the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four scoring 18 runs from the over.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 3 sixes scoring 20 runs from the over.

Delhi Capitals will have to chase down the target of 201 at 10.1 runs per over.

