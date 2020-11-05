e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Chasing a target of 201 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 10 overs was 65 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

7 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile where he kept things tight.

Kieron Pollard bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar and it was an expensive one as 19 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.5. At the same stage, MI were 93/2. Delhi Capitals need 136 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 13.6.

